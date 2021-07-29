REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market Returns to Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market returns on Sunday, August 22, on three blocks of Dana Point’s Del Prado Ave. The event will transform into a pedestrian-friendly vintage and artisan market where shoppers can stroll and explore curated vintage collections and authentic assortments of makers and artisans. There will be live music on three separate stages, beer gardens, classic cars and a few selected food trucks.

The inaugural event was held in 2019 and featured 60 unique vendors. It wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s outdoor event will be planned in accordance with the most current guidance from state and local health agencies.

“We love community events in Dana Point. We had great support for our first event, and for that reason, we have grown significantly. For 2021, we now have 100 dealers, including everything from local artists to some of the best-known names in the vintage and makers community. That makes it a really special opportunity for people seeking truly one-of-a-kind furniture pieces or vintage clothing items, among so many other offerings,” said Randy Hild, REDO Vintage & Makers Market founder.

Some of the featured dealers scheduled to appear include home vintage dealers Graystone Vintage, Last Vestige, and Garage Collective; vintage surf and clothing dealers such as Crawford Denim and Vintage, and Noah Foskett; surf artisans including Slightly Choppy, Gabe Sullivan Photography, and Matt Allen Art.

For more information on schedules and the full list of vendors and musicians, go to redomarket.com. Be sure to stay up to date on the latest by following the REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market on Instagram and Facebook @redo_market.

