Reappointed Planning Commissioners Sworn In

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Planning commissioners Roy Dohner, Eric Nelson and Danni Murphy were sworn in on Monday, April 22 after being reappointed by Dana Point City Council last month.

City council had conducted interviews with applicants for the three former vacancies on the planning commission on March 19. Immediately after each candidate was interviewed, councilmembers each voted for their top three picks, allowing for commissioners Dohner, Nelson and Murphy to continue serving on the planning commission.

“Our job on the planning commission is to go through the (city) codes on a regular basis,” Murphy said at the podium. “We’re a diversified group. Everyone has their own particular value to the group. We work very well together.”

Dohner, who received a vote from each councilmember, has been serving as the chair of the commission.

There were no public hearings on the agenda for the April 22 meeting, but Community Development Director Matt Schneider led a planning commissioner training and workshop to provide a general overview of the planning division’s organization, procedures and development.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the planning commission will be Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.