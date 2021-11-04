Raintree Partners Offer Preview of Future Businesses at Prado West

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenburg and Lillian Boyd

Developers have celebrated several milestones for Raintree Partners’ development of the Dana Point Town Center this year, with more milestones lying ahead.

In March, officials with Raintree and City of Dana Point celebrated the reopening of the street of Amber Lantern after four years of its closure and surrounding construction. During this year’s State of the City held in September, Raintree’s managing director, Jason Check, made several announcements for future businesses planned to open shop in the Prado West buildings—earning cheers from the crowd. But the path to the present was not without its obstacles.

How We Got Here

The Town Center Plan has had a long road with the city, starting in 2004 when the city began talks of developing the area now known as the Lantern District.

The city began a planning process, which included receiving input from its residents, and creating a 15-member panel called the Town Center Subcommittee. There were more than 30 meetings to discuss ideas and design concepts.

In June 2005, the city adopted 10 key principles to use going forward with the Town Center development. The plan discussed parking and stated the council would “acquire land in the Town Center for a centralized parking facility(ies) funded by fees from new building construction and located in a parking district.” It also laid out that the city would, at least, create an off-street parking district, and create opportunities for shared parking. It required developers to provide parking according to existing city code and allowed developers to create off-site parking to meet their parking requirements or pay to offset costs of creating their required spaces elsewhere.

The plan also stated building heights could not exceed 40 feet and three stories, measured from the level of the sidewalk at the midpoint of the front property line.

This ordinance was passed in 2008, and received approval from the California Coastal Commission. With the recession underway, development with Town Center stalled.

In July 2014, the developer group Majestic Partners submitted plans for a mixed-use building calling for construction of 30,000 square feet of retail space and 111 residential units to be built on seven non-contiguous lots in the Lantern District.

Two members of the Planning Commission voted for the project and two members voted against it, which means the plans did not pass. Majestic then appealed to the city council, which approved their plans in a 3-1 vote.

The project was later acquired by the group Raintree Partners, and development plans changed; it included 32,500 square feet of retail space and 109 residential units.

In 2015, the council voted to amend the Town Center plan, which changed the name of the plan to the Lantern District Plan, amended the parking regulations for new development and included the allowance of non-residential projects to pay fees in lieu of providing parking spots.

Citizens filed a petition to put a measure, known as Measure H, on the ballot that would revert to ,many of the changes that the city council had amended. In February 2016, the council voted to put a vying measure on the ballot, known as Measure I. With Measure H, the winning ballot measure, any zoning changes would have to go to a vote of Dana Point residents, as well as be approved by the Coastal Commission.

Reopening Amber Lantern

While Jason Check, the managing director for Raintree Partners, said in March that he was relieved to finally have the street open again, the extensive closure was the cost of “doing it right.”

“Part of the reason it was shut down for as long as it was, was the effort to expand parking, making it so it was compatible with what the community wanted,” Check said. “We worked with proponents of Measure H to really refine our plan to address some of the bigger concerns … not out of requirement, but to be more receptive.”

As has been the case for most businesses and developers, the coronavirus pandemic also threw hurdles at Raintree and its tenants. Check says that creativity and collaboration have extended to figuring out how to preserve and strengthen local businesses.

“Commercial interest has been reasonably strong considering we are still coming out of COVID,” Check said during a Dana Point Civic Association coffee chat meeting. “And we have worked very hard to try and pull local businesses who want to expand into our project.”

Max Fisher, the owner of The Shwack Beach Grill, plans to open Home Slice, a pizza restaurant, at the Town Center. Chef Danielle Kuhn plans to relocate Maison Cafe + Market to the Town Center from its Doheny Park Plaza location, as well as a new bakery, Giana Bakery + Provisions, at the former Aurora’s Taqueria site.

Dana Point Ale House is currently under construction and hoping to open this fall while Bear Coast Coffee also plans to move its current location into Prado West.

Yoga Six, a yoga studio that offers six different class types, will soon open on Pacific Coast Highway.

Plans for the studio appear on the agenda for the Dana Point City Planning Commission on Nov. 16. If the project is approved, construction is anticipated to begin on Dec. 1, with a scheduled opening in February.

“The courtyard on Amber Lantern will be ideal for hanging out, grabbing a cup of coffee,” said Allen Chuang, Raintree’s development manager. “We’re envisioning outdoor yoga classes. This space could ideally be utilized for the markets and festivals held on Del Prado, too.”

Chuang manages all phases of the development of Raintree’s multifamily communities, overseeing projects through acquisition, entitlement, financing, design, permitting, construction and operations.

Chase Bank also opened a location off Pacific Coast Highway. Penelope Pots, which sells potted plants, houseware, jewelry, and clothing, will be moving into the Town Center.

The redevelopment of the Town Center was a “huge catalyst” for Station Craft Brewery & Kitchen to open at the Town Center, Co-founder Keagan Banks explained in the State of the City video.

“Not only is it going to be bringing in a lot more residents to this area, but also new business, and in general, when that happens, you get a lot of economic growth,” Banks said. “That was a huge factor in our decision to open up here. I’m super excited to kind of see, not only the new businesses but also to meet all the new people that are going to be coming into town.”

Rip Curl, whose headquarters are in San Clemente, will be opening a flagship store on the corner of Amber Lantern and Pacific Coast Highway. Dylan Slater is the president for Rip Curl North America.

“We believe Prado West is an amazing new development that’s going to bring a lot of people to Dana Point as a true destination,” Slater said. “We love the look and feel of it, and what it’s going to represent within the community is something that we really want to be a part of.”

Prado West, the residential part of the project, has a total of 109 homes. The average unit size is 1,400 square feet, and they are predominantly two- and 3-bedroom homes. The project was built with the possibility of units being sold as individual condos, Check explained, but Raintree intends to operate this as a rental project for the long-term.

The beachfront luxury apartment homes were not built to be affordable housing. However, in 15 years, California Assembly Bill 1482 will kick in to restrict annual rent increases.

“All of the homes at our project are market-rate, meaning that we are charging rent that is reflective of the market in this building, so we’re not restricted in the rent that we can, are able to charge.”

The first level of underground parking will be available for commercial use. Public parking, which will be on the second level, will be free, and the lot will have a total of 141 public parking spaces.

Residential parking will be separated from the commercial parking by a gate on the second level. There is more than one parking space available per bedroom.

“When businesses move into our project and start generating revenue and paying taxes, they will directly benefit the coffers of Dana Point,” Check said. “So, we’re glad to be a part of that.”

Sales tax is Dana Point’s third-largest revenue source, projected to bring in $5.8 million in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the city budget.

“We are very supportive of growing local businesses, and I think we are exhibiting that in the tenancy that we are pulling into this project,” Check said.

