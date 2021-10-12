Raintree Partners’ Jason Check to Speak at Coffee Chat

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dana Point Civic Association has announced its next guest to be Jason Check, of Raintree Partners.

Check, managing partner for Raintree, the development company behind the new Prado West mixed-use development in the heart of the Lantern District, will be the featured speaker at the virtual coffee chat on Friday, October 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Prado West is a 32,500-square-foot, mixed-used project consists of 109 apartment units, community amenities, public courtyards, on-site retail and restaurant spaces and two levels of subterranean parking.

Check will share an update on Prado West’s confirmed tenants, including some local businesses who will be opening their doors in the new development, and provide an updated timeline for openings and public facing amenities.

This is the zoom link for the October DPCA Coffee Chat.

