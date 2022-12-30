Norb Garrett

By PFM Founder and Publisher Norb Garrett

In keeping with the holiday spirit, we’ve redesigned all of our websites to help make online reading more enjoyable and easier to navigate.

All three of our newspaper sites have been updated: San Clemente Times (sanclementetimes.com), Dana Point Times (danapointtimes.com) and The Capistrano Dispatch (thecapistranodispatch.com).

They feature a bold new design, easy-to-use navigation tools and one-click signups to our free Digital Editions of the newspapers.

We’ve also made it easier to access all of our special sections, including our award-winning annual “Best Of” people’s choice guides, so you can quickly access info on all of your local favorites.

Redesigning websites is no small task, so I wanted to make sure to thank our amazing team for their hard work designing and launching the new sites.

First and foremost, Art Director and Webmaster Jasmine Smith, who has been with us at PFM since we launched in 2005 and is an amazing designer and teammate. Jasmine worked closely with Derek Lee and Shari Yee, two great digital minds who support our web and digital efforts at Picket Fence Media.

Huge thanks, too, to Shawn Raymundo, Zach Cavanagh and our editorial team for their help prioritizing the content.

Lastly, our sales and production teams, led by Lauralyn Loynes and Inna Cazares, for their help coordinating the ad design elements.

As you can see, a website redesign takes a team effort, and I’m super proud of how our team worked together to launch these new sites to help improve your engagement and interaction with the sites.

Make sure to bookmark the sites so you’ve got easy access to breaking news, event listings and much more. Let us know your thoughts by emailing me at ngarrett@picketfencemedia.com.

Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season and Happy New Year!