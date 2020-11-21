Publisher’s Letter: Full Speed Ahead: Local Elections Usher in New Voices

…

By Norb Garrett, owner and publisher of Picket Fence Media

As the nation (and world) await final, official resolution of the U.S. Presidential elections, locally the races have been determined, and new faces will assume seats on the Dana Point City Council next month. All of us here at the Dana Point Times and its parent company, Picket Fence Media, congratulate the incoming councilmembers, Mike Frost and Michael Villar, while also thanking Gary Newkirk and Benjamin Bebee for their desire to serve our community and participate in the democratic process. Thanks, too, to outgoing councilmembers Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt for their service to our community; we wish you all the best and hope you’ll continue to provide support and input to Dana Point and its residents.

The next couple of years will be important ones here in Dana Point, as major projects in Dana Point Harbor and downtown continue and will have significant impacts. As local businesses of all sizes, as well as schools, local government and our service industries, struggle to regain footing as the global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, the role of local government becomes even more important.

Dana Point’s city government has historically been a strong advocate for local businesses, and I’m certain that the incoming councilmembers will continue in that tradition to help guide and advise city staff as we find our collective way through life in a pandemic coupled with heightened social and racial challenges.

We here at Dana Point Times remain committed to doing our part, as well, and look forward to supporting the community through the paper, daily DP Times e-newsletters, our website, social channels and specials such as the upcoming DP Times “Best of Dana Point Reader’s Choice Lantern Awards.”

Congratulations again to all who participated in our local elections, and a special thanks to you, the voters, for playing your part to help shape our city’s future.

