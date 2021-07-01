Publisher’s Letter: Check Out ‘The Weekender’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Picket Fence Media CEO/Founder Norb Garrett

This past Friday, we launched a brand-new free e-newsletter called The Weekender. Every Friday, The Weekender will highlight our editor’s picks of the best entertainment, events, activities, restaurant openings, etc., happening that weekend in South Orange County.

As life begins to return to normal following the pandemic, we wanted to help our readers returning to outdoor activities and fun by creating a helpful, curated guide to the best events our communities have to offer.

It’s also a great way for us to support our local businesses and event operators who have arguably suffered the most through the lockdowns, as The Weekender will spotlight their efforts as they come back online.

You can rest assured that all of the events are chosen by our editors; none of them are paid placements.

If you’ve already signed up for our daily e-newsletters, you will automatically receive The Weekender. If you haven’t yet signed up for the daily newsletter but you’d like to get The Weekender, please go to danapointtimes.com/weekender to sign up today.

True to our tagline, “Local News You Can Use,” I hope you’ll find The Weekender yet another invaluable tool that helps you get better connected to your community.

If you have an event you’d like us to consider for The Weekender, please email the information at least two weeks prior to the event date to weekender@picketfencemedia.com.

As always, thanks for reading the SC Times, and we’ll see you around town!

