Publisher’s Letter: Changing of the Guard

Norb Garrett

By Norb Garrett

One of my favorite parts of this job and profession is providing talented journalists a platform to help launch and/or develop their careers as writers, photographers or designers across Picket Fence Media’s multiple hyper-local media platforms.

In the almost 16 years we’ve been in business, we’ve been honored to work with numerous outstanding journalists who have served our communities through challenging periods, such as recessions and now a pandemic.

This month, we’re saying goodbye and thanks to Picket Fence Media Senior Editor and Dana Point Times City Editor Lillian Boyd as she heads off to Tucson, Arizona to continue her journalistic career as the assistant editor for Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.

Lillian started with us three years ago and has excelled in her role as city editor for the Dana Point Times and eventually as PFM’s senior editor, contributing to all three of our area papers.

During her time here with us, Lillian (who attended high school nearby at Aliso Niguel High School) established herself as a hard-working, fair, thoughtful journalist, which earned her numerous statewide and regional writing and photography awards.

She also served on the board of the Orange County Press Club, and has earned the respect of her fellow journalists in Orange County.

While Lillian exits stage left, I’m excited to welcome Breeana Greenberg, our new Dana Point city reporter. Breeana, who hails from Newport Beach, joins us after a stint as a freelancer for the Laguna Beach Independent, where she covered city hall and the recent oil spill.

Breeana Greenberg

Prior to that, Breeana graduated with a degree in English with an emphasis on journalism, from Chapman University, where she worked for the ChapBook magazine.

So, please join me in thanking Lillian for all of her great work here while wishing her all the best at her new job, and at the same time welcoming Breeana to the Picket Fence Media team.

Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com and phone at 949.388.7700, ext. 112.

