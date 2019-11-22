Public Workshop to Share Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point will hold a public workshop on Dec. 4 to share findings from the Sea Level Rise (SLR) Vulnerability Assessment.

The assessment was conducted under a grant from the California Coastal Commission by a private coastal engineering firm, Moffet & Nichol, and is part of the Dana Point Local Coastal Program amendment process to determine the potential future vulnerability of infrastructure, land uses, and coastal resources in the Dana Point coastal zone.

The adoption of a Local Coastal Program is a requirement under the Coastal Act, and the California Coastal Commission has made the inclusion of Sea Level Rise policy a priority as coastal cities move to update and amend their Local Coastal Programs.

A resolution to allow Dana Point city staff to apply for a second grant from the CCC appeared on the Oct. 1 Dana Point City Council meeting agenda’s consent calendar.

In 2016, the CCC awarded Dana Point a grant in the amount of $135,000 to complete an SLR Vulnerability Assessment to evaluate and model sea level rise scenarios in conjunction with other coastal flooding factors.

City council approved the consent calendar, which allowed staff to request a grant in the amount of $120,000 to continue the efforts of the previous grant to identify appropriate policies for inclusion in the city’s Coastal Land Use Plan.

“The objective of this assessment is to form a basis for future study and policy development, as well as proactively look at ways to mitigate the impact on our community’s coastline,” said John Ciampa, City of Dan Point Senior Planner. “We look forward to the opportunity to inform residents about the results of the study and receive comments and questions regarding the report.”

City staff will provide an overview of the assessment along with opportunity for feedback from the public, allotting a portion of time for questions and answers. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center located at 34052 Del Obispo St.

Some of the information to be covered will include a review of coastal resources and how these resources may be affected by sea level rise, possible mitigation strategies, as well as evaluating the vulnerability across primary coastal reaches.

Along with the public workshop, the entire assessment is available for review online at bit.ly/dpsealevelrise. The public is invited to provide comments on the assessment to jciampa@danapoint.org until Dec. 10.