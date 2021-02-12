Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Notice of Preparation of an Environmental Impact Report for the Serra Siding Extension Project in Orange County, California

Public Comment Period: Feb. 8 to March 10, 2021

A Notice of Preparation (NOP) has been prepared to notify potential responsible and trustee agencies, interested parties, and members of the public that the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA), as the Lead Agency, will prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of the Serra Siding Extension Project.

The NOP contains more information regarding the proposed project and environmental review process. It is available for review at metrolinktrains.com/score.

Metrolink, in coordination with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and the City of Dana Point, is proposing to extend 1.2 miles of railroad track between Victoria Boulevard and Beach Road in the City of Dana Point. Improvements also include replacing the existing single-track bridge with two single-track bridges to carry the second track. The project also proposes to improve segments of the main track to enhance operational services.

The Serra Siding Extension Project is located within the railroad right-of-way between Victoria Boulevard and 70 feet northwest of the Beach Road at-grade crossing in the City of Dana Point.

Potential environmental impacts to be considered in the EIR include: Aesthetics, Agriculture and Forestry Resources, Air Quality, Biological Resources, Cultural Resources, Energy, Geology/Soils, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Hazards & Hazardous Materials, Hydrology/Water Quality, Land Use/Planning, Mineral Resources, Noise and Vibration, Population/Housing, Public Services, Recreation, Transportation, Tribal Cultural Resources, Utilities/Service Systems, Wildfire, and Mandatory Findings of Significance.

The NOP is being circulated for a 30-day public comment period from Feb. 8, 2021 to March 10, 2021. Metrolink is soliciting input from potential responsible and trustee agencies to know your views, or the views of your organization, regarding the effects this project might have on the environment, and your suggestions for ways the project could be revised to reduce or avoid any significant environmental impacts. Comments must be received no later than March 10, 2021, 30 days from the publish date. Please include in your response the name, email address, phone number and mailing address of the contact person. Please submit written comments using one of the following methods:

By Email:

serrasiding@octa.net

By Mail:

Chris Haskell, SCORE Deputy Program Manager

900 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1500

Los Angeles, California, 90017

A virtual public scoping meeting will be held for this project on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Presentation materials will be made available at the scoping meeting and at octa.net/serrasiding. The presentation will include a description of the project and the purpose of the scoping meeting. Find additional information and register for the meeting by visiting octa.net/serrasiding.

