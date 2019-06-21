Public Notice: South Coast Water District Doheny Desalination Project Final EIR

Notice of availability of a FINAL EIR & PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

SCH# 2016031038

Date: June 14, 2019

To: Reviewing Agencies, Organizations, and Interested Parties

Lead Agency: South Coast Water District

Subject: Notice of Availability of a Final EIR & Public Meeting Notice (Notice)

Doheny Ocean Desalination Project Final Environmental Impact Report

State Clearinghouse No. 2016031038

The South Coast Water District (District) has prepared an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) (Pub. Res. Code §§ 21000 et seq.; 14 Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15000 et seq. [“State CEQA Guidelines”]) to evaluate the environmental effects associated with the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project (Project). A Draft EIR was prepared and circulated for public review June 6, 2018 to August 6, 2018 consistent with State CEQA Guidelines §15087. The District received comments on the Draft EIR from federal, state and local agencies, interested organizations, and members of the public. The District has prepared responses to all comments received consistent with State CEQA Guidelines §15088. The Final EIR consists of the Draft EIR, comments and recommendations received on the Draft EIR and a list of commenters, the District’s responses to comments, appendices, and an Errata to the Draft EIR. The Draft EIR Errata provides clarifications, amplifications, and insignificant modifications to the Draft EIR text, including resulting from the public review process.

This Notice has been issued to notify interested parties that the Final EIR has been prepared and is publicly available for review. The District will consider the Final EIR prior to making a decision on the Project on June 27, 2019.

Project Summary

The Draft EIR assesses the potential environmental effects of implementing a proposed ocean water desalination facility located in Dana Point, including subsurface intake wells proposed at Doheny State Beach and Capistrano Beach, and various conveyance lines connecting the intake and discharge facilities to existing District property located approximately ½ mile inland, adjacent to San Juan Creek. The District is only proposing to pursue permits and approvals for the initial Phase I “Local” Project, which would provide up to 5 million gallons per day (MGD) of potable water and is therefore addressed at a “project level” of CEQA review. The EIR also evaluates a potential future Regional Project of up to 15 MGD, at a programmatic level, since specific Regional Project partners, financing, and facilities have yet to be defined. Further information about the Project is provided on the District’s website at: www.scwd.org/desal.

Locations Where Final EIR is Available for Public Review

An electronic PDF of the Final EIR will be available for download on the District’s Project website at www.scwd.org/desal. Hard copies of the Final EIR will be available at the following location:

South Coast Water District Offices, 31592 West Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Orange County Public Library, 33841 Niguel Rd, Dana Point, CA 92629

Public Meeting

The District Board of Directors is scheduled to consider the EIR and take action on the Project during a special Board meeting on June 27, 2019. The agenda item will be open for public comment. The meeting will be held at the following location, date and time:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

6:00 p.m.

Aventura Sailing Club

Dana Point Harbor

24707 Dana Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

The meeting may also be viewed via live stream at the District’s website www.scwd.org/desal.

Special Accommodations. Should you require special accommodations at the public meeting, such as for the hearing impaired or an English translator, please contact South Coast Water District no later than June 20, 2019 (see contact information below).

Lead Agency Contact

South Coast Water District

Attn: Mr. Rick Shintaku, PE – General Manager

31592 West Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 499-4555