PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT CDP19-0009 : A request to permit additions totaling 1,013 square feet to an existing single-family dwelling, and a 170 square foot addition to the attached garage located at 130 Monarch Bay Drive.

Project Number: CDP19-0009

Project Location: 130 Monarch Bay Drive (APN 670-121-11)

Applicant: Phil Edmondson

Owner: Carl and Janet Nolet

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 1 Existing Facilities) due to the fact that the project consists of an addition to an existing SFD.

Hearing Date: Monday June 24, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.