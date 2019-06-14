Public Notice: City of Dana Point

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 4, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted an Ordinance 19-03 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTIONS 6.46.010 AND 6.46.030 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE BAN ON EXPANDED POLYSTYRENE FOOD SERVICE WARE

The adopted ordinance amends Sections 6.46.010 and 6.46.030 of the Dana Point Municipal Code to define and expand the ban on expanded polystyrene food service ware.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of May, 2019, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 4th day of June, 2019:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt

____________________________________

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 14th day of June, 2019.