Public Notice: City of Dana Point Notice of Exp. Terms & Notice of Vacancy

City of Dana Point

NOTICE OF EXPIRING TERMS

Arts and Culture Commission

NOTICE OF VACANCY

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee

Notice is hereby given that three (3) positions with four year terms on the City of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission will expire June 30, 2019. Additionally, there is one (1) vacancy on the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee. In order to be eligible for appointment by the City Council, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the City of Dana Point. Applications can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk beginning Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629 or by calling (949) 248-3501. Applications can also be downloaded from the City’s website www.danapoint.org. In order to be considered for appointment by the City Council, applications must be filed no later than Friday, May 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office at the address noted above. Interviews will be scheduled at either the June 4, 2019 or June 18, 2019 Regular City Council Meeting.

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk

Dated: April 26, 2019