Public Notice: City of Dana Point Adoption of Ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 7, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 19-02 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 5.03 TO THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The adopted ordinance adds Chapter 5.03 to the Dana Point Municipal Code to regulate sidewalk vendors to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of the City’s residents, businesses, and visitors.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 2nd day of April, 2019, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 7th day of May, 2019, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

____________________________________

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK