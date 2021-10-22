SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (33 U.S.C. § 2714(c)), the P00547 Pipeline, owned and/or operated by the San Pedro Bay Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beta Operating Company, LLC, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corporation (collectively “Amplify”) has been identified as the source of a discharge of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the California Coast on or about October 2, 2021. As noted by the Unified Command, as of October 8, 2021, preliminary findings estimate the discharge involved a minimum of 24,696 gallons, or 588 barrels of oil and a maximum of 131,000 gallons, or 3,134 barrels of oil. As noted by the United States Coast Guard, this discharge impacted the California Coastline from Long Beach down to about San Clemente. As the owner/operator of the facility and/or the lessee or permittee of the area in which the facility was located, Amplify may be liable for removal costs and damages and is therefore required to advertise the procedures by which persons who have claims for removal costs and damages may submit their claims.

Removal costs and damages which may be compensated include removal costs performed in accordance with the National Contingency Plan; damage to natural resources; damage to or loss of real or personal property; loss of subsistence use of natural resources; loss of government revenues; loss of profits and earnings capacity; and increased cost of public services. Claims should be in writing, signed by the claimant, for a specified amount; and should include all evidence to support the claim.

Claims presented may include claims for interim short-term damages representing less than the full amount to which the claimant ultimately may be entitled. It should be noted that payment of such a claim shall not preclude recovery for damages not reflected in the paid or settled partial claims. Claims should be mailed to the following address:

Name: Chris Moore

Company: McClaren’s Inc.

Address: 500 W. Colorado St., Unit C

PMB 144

Glendale, CA 91204

Office hours are from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM PT, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Claimants may call 1-866-985-8366 for information.

Any claims which are denied or which are not settled within 90 days after the date of submission to our claims representative may be submitted to:

Director

National Pollution Funds Center (Ca)

US COAST GUARD STOP 7605

2703 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE SE

WASHINGTON, DC 20593-7605

