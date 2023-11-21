Beginning on Dec. 4, the Dana Point Public Library will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the facility undergoes improvements.

While scheduled repairs and upgrades have been completed on the library over the years, the scope of the upcoming construction includes “upgraded cabling, improved energy efficiencies, new lighting, paint, carpet, furniture and shelving,” Regional Services Manager David Lopez said in an email.

“The goal of the Dana Point tenant enhancement is to reimagine the existing space to ensure the facility is compliant and accessible to all, to maximize usable space for the public to study, read and attend programs, and to create a modern, inviting space where people can gather to build community,” Lopez said.

The library previously received repairs on the skylight, work on the HVACs/BAS systems and drought-tolerant exterior landscaping.

The county budgeted just over $5.58 million for the Dana Point Library facility improvements.

In an emailed statement, Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley spoke to the need to upgrade library facilities across the county.

“Dana Point’s Library is finally receiving long-overdue upgrades,” Foley said. “While this project is a step in the right direction, we still have work to do to provide modern and necessary facility upgrades to our library system. We must prepare our county libraries for this century by modernizing them with proper audio-visual technology, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and water bottle filling stations.”

Lopez noted that an expected date for reopening has yet to be announced, but she anticipates “the project will be complete and ready for the public to enjoy (in) late 2024.”

“While the library is closed, patrons may visit the nearby Laguna Niguel or San Clemente Libraries,” Lopez said.

Holds may be picked up at the Laguna Niguel Library, located at 30341 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel.

A full list of county libraries and daily programming can be found at ocpl.org/events.