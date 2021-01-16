SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Public voting is now open for the Dana Point Festival of Whales’ 50th annual Logo Design Contest at festivalofwhales.com.

The Festival of Whales Foundation kicked off a golden anniversary logo design contest in November for the upcoming 50th annual 2021 Dana Point Festival of Whales. The contest had been open to the public and entries were accepted through midnight, January 10.

The golden anniversary Festival is set for March 6 and 7, 2021, a departure from the traditional two-weekend format, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“Whether we are allowed to proceed with some of our traditional events in person or switch to a hybrid in-person/virtual model, we will not miss the opportunity to celebrate this long-standing and iconic Dana Point celebration,” said Donna Kalez, Festival of Whales Foundation President. “Whether COVID restrictions persist or ease, the whales don’t mind and will, as always, grace our coast with their awe-inspiring presence during their annual migration.”

Past event logo designers have included local amateur artists, high school art students and internationally known professional artists including John Van Hamersveld and Wyland.

For more information on the history of the Festival’s logo and to see some of the past winning designs, visit festivalofwhales.com/festival-of-whales-logo-history.

The winning logo will appear on Festival of Whales 2021 promotional material (as applicable), which could include clothing, decals, posters, flyers, tote bags, buttons, print and digital media advertising, the official event program, event signage and news media.

The first-prize winner will receive $500, two whale watching tickets, and choice of four pieces of event merchandise.

Visit festivalofwhales.com to cast your vote. The public vote will narrow down the field to 10, and the Festival of Whales Foundation Logo Committee will choose a winner and three runners-up, all of whom will take home a cash prize. All four finalists and their artwork will be recognized at the conclusion of the social media public vote and their name/work could be published in the Dana Point Times.

The winning design will become the official logo of the Festival’s golden anniversary event, set for March 6 and 7. Voting closes on January 19 at noon.

