Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

There will be two public hearings conducted at the Tuesday, June 4 Dana Point City Council meeting.

City council must hold hearings in order to consider the Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and 2020-21, as well as the adoption of a resolution to implement a user-fee study (phases II and III) for service-fee charges.

A workshop to gather public input on the budget was held during the previous council meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

“The proposed budget is balanced and shows surpluses for both fiscal years. This surplus is due to the city council’s focus on efficiencies within city operations that include limiting the growth of staffing costs, improvements in projected revenues, and a focus on priority-based budgeting,” it states on the City of Dana Point’s webpage for the budget proposal.

The budget would provide expansion of outreach programs focused on reducing homelessness, a reduction in the number of executive management positions, and tackles unfunded pension liabilities.

“The budget fully funds the city’s police services and disaster preparedness functions and fully funds capital construction projects to maintain infrastructure and public facilities such as streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm drains, and the community center,” the city website says.

The budget also outlines an initiative for a comprehensive update to the city’s General Plan that governs land uses. A General Plan update has not been completed in 30 years.

The Dana Point City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Dana Point City Hall’s Council Chambers, 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.