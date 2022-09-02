Project Literacy Initiative to Supply Books for RH Dana Elementary

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

With students back in classrooms for the 2022-23 school year, the Dana Point Woman’s Club (DPWC) is working to supply RH Dana Elementary with books for the school’s library and classrooms as part of the nonprofit’s Project Literacy initiative.

After receiving a wish list that RH Dana’s librarian and teachers compiled, the Woman’s Club in partnership with the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club intend to check off every book on the list, which includes materials for Spanish language readers, as well as National Geographic Kids.

“My teachers will think it’s Christmas in September,” RH Dana Principal Kristen Nelson said in a media statement.

Members of the DPWC will bring books to donate at the group’s Sept. 8 meeting and luncheon, to be held at Dana West Yacht Club. DPWC and the Rotary Club officers will drop off the books at RH Dana during the week of Sept. 11.

Those interested in donating books from RH Dana Elementary’s back-to-school wish list can purchase them through the school’s Amazon wish list.

