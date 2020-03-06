Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

City officials, business owners, law enforcement and a variety of other leaders in the community were invited by Capistrano Unified School District to be a “Principal for a Day” for a few hours in elementary, middle and high schools within the area.

Afterward, participants gathered for a luncheon to share their experiences on Feb. 28, where San Clemente High School culinary arts students catered the event.

The district stages Principal for a Day events to reflect the partnership between the schools and every facet of the community, said Ryan Burris, chief communications officer for the district, which provides instruction to roughly 47,000 students on 63 campuses, encompassing 200 square miles.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Davida Tidwell of Dana Point Police Services spoke about her experience at the luncheon.

“I had kids running up to me asking to take selfies with me,” Tidwell said at the event. “It was the best experience ever. I just can’t thank Capistrano Unified enough for allowing this opportunity for a sheriff’s deputy to come into a school. The principal and staff are working as team to bring these children together, which is going to impact our future here in Orange County.”

Other Dana Point-affiliated “principals” included Jim Miller, owner of Coffee Importers; Anthony Small, the executive director of Music Preserves and Dana Point Times guest columnist; John Rovie, Director of Sales and Marketing for Monarch Beach Resort; Mark Denny, Dana Point City Manage; and Salvatore Giuliano, the executive chef at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.

