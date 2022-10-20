Pre-Vocational Training Offered to Special-Needs Students at DHHS

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: Dana Hills High School’s “Structured Teaching Educationally Prepared Students” program partners with the Marina at Dana Point to give special-needs children hands-on work experience in the harbor. Photo: Courtesy of Joel Tapper

By Breeana Greenberg

Thanks to a partnership with local businesses, special-needs students at Dana Hills High School have the opportunity to gain critical life skills and pre-vocational training with the aim of leaving the program with more confidence and independence.

DHHS’ “Structured Teaching Educationally Prepared Students (STEPS)” program offers pre-vocational training for special-needs students through partnerships with local businesses such as The Coffee Importers, Harpoon Henry’s, The Marina at Dana Point and Good Choice Sushi.

“If we had one word to describe what we’re trying to do, it would be independence,” Special Education Teacher and Department Co-Chair Joel Tapper said. “Not what we can do for them, it’s what they can do for themselves.”

The STEPS program offers a life-skills curriculum for its students, teaching “job skills, social skills, and independent living skills,” Tapper said.

“One of the things that we do is we try to prepare our students for a life after high school and their next step, which would be adult transition,” Tapper continued.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, teachers in the STEPS program take students down to the harbor to work at partnering businesses.

“Each week, our classes go out on a different day to practice mobility training, crossing the street, using public transportation, working on our money and our social skills, that kind of thing; in combination, we have these work experience sites set up,” said Rob Harris, STEPS program education specialist.

Not only is Dana Hills’ STEPS program the largest in the Capistrano Unified School District, Tapper said, it’s the only program at the high school level to offer work experience both on campus and out in the community.

Through the Dana Hills High School’s “Structured Teaching Educationally Prepared Students” program, Gigi Lieberman gets work experience at Harpoon Henry’s in the Dana Point Harbor. Photo: Courtesy of Joel Tapper

“We have pretty robust work-site opportunities for our students,” Tapper said. “It’s a combination of the hard work of the teachers but also the willingness and the fantastic collaboration with the small business owners.”

The work itself varies from student to student, accounting for their abilities and needs.

“When they work, the expectation is they’re going to do everything that’s required of them,” Tapper said. “It can get as complex as the kid is ready for, or as simplified if the student needs a little more one-on-one support.”

Through a student’s Individual Education Plan, or IEP, STEPS teachers can create goals “that are able to help strengthen them and get them as job-ready as we can.” Tapper said.

“It’s not in a classroom, in a controlled setting, so there’s a variety of things that can happen,” Tapper said. “The kids are also learning how to do that reciprocal conversation, so they have to have to be able to advocate for themselves if they’re not sure what to do next.”

Through the work-site opportunities, students in the STEPS program can interact with the community.

“Mr. Harris has always adopted the philosophy that when we go out into the community, we’re not only educating our students, but we’re educating the community,” Tapper said.

Ninth through 12th grade special education students at Dana Hills can participate in the STEPS program. From 18 to 22 years of age, special-needs students can go through the district’s Adult Transition Program.

“We’re trying to give our students the best head start they can possibly have for life after high school, which doesn’t end at 18 for our students; the high school experience does, but they receive services in our district through (age) 22,” Harris said.

One STEPS student ended up earning a position at Harpoon Henry’s for the summer and now serves as a peer mentor for other students in the program, Tapper said.

“His confidence is up so high that he actually asked after work today; he went down to a surf shop right there and got an application,” Tapper said. “He now has a taste for working and earning a real living, some money.”

The aim of the STEPS program is for students to leave more confident, independent and “inspired that there is a job for them out there,” Harris said.

Tapper added that the end goal of the program is to get students “to be an independent adult that is going to be a contributing partner in society.”

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

