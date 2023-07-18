Developers of the Prado West development in the Town Center are searching for Orange County-based artists to apply for two large panel mural opportunities for display in the 109-unit apartment community.

Every six months, Raintree Partners rotates some of the artwork in its “Halls of Public Expression,” sourcing new artists to create murals revolving around Dana Point history and “what makes it a special place.”

The rotating art installation is part of Dana Point’s Art in Public Places program, meant to encourage developers to incorporate art in public-facing areas of their properties.

So far, four murals have been installed in Prado West’s halls by artists Carly Ealey, Taylor Gallegos, Sean Dominguez and Skye Walker.

Finalists will receive a $250 design stipend, with the two project awardees receiving $6,000 upon completion of the murals.

Murals are slated to be completed in September 2023. Raintree Partners plans to donate two murals currently on display at the apartment community, Old Killer Dana by Sean Dominquez and Migration by Skye Walker, to the Dana Point Community Center.

The deadline to apply for the mural projects is 5 p.m. on July 28.

Artists can email a portfolio link to Bryan Snyder of Snyder Art and Design at theartist@snyderartdesign.com.