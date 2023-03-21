UPDATE: (3:35 p.m., Tuesday, March 21): The city expects to reopen the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, though northbound lanes will remain closed, according to a media release from the city. The Public Works Department will again close a stretch of the southbound lanes at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

According to social media posts from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the closure is expected to remain in effect for 36 hours as of about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Below is our initial reporting on this closure.

A portion of PCH will remain closed in both directions on Wednesday, March 22, while the city fully clears the debris.

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway will be closed temporarily in both directions from Palisades Drive to Camino Capistrano beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, for debris clean up, according to City of Dana Point officials.

The city’s Public Works Department will be working to clear debris caused by heavy rains and winds, the city said in a Facebook post.

Public Works advises motorists to use alternative routes and check the city’s social media pages for updates.