Dana Point Times staff

Art enthusiasts still have the chance to appreciate local art—with modifications to allow for safety and social distancing.

Hilary Heart will host a new Pop Flowers Collection at Brophy Art Gallery’s inaugural live pop-up art show. Be the first to see Heart’s new live art exhibition series, as well as her geometric wood pieces. All original art pieces are available for purchase. The exhibit will be held outdoors (to stay in line with social distancing regulations).

The event is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, and is open to the public and free. Everyone who registers in advance will receive a free art sticker. You must register to get the sticker. Brophy Art Gallery is located at 139 Avenida Granada in San Clemente. For more information, call 949.678.8133 or visit brophyartacademy.com.

Beginning on Saturday, Aug. 22, there will also be a two-consecutive weekend self-guided art tour. Art Along the Coast features 34 juried artists from the 2020 Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach who will open their private studios and gallery venues. Art will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, as well as from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Drive at your own pace on this no-cost, self-guided tour through Southern Orange County, starting in San Clemente and up to Santa Ana, where artists will be sharing new art, works in progress, and a glimpse into their creative processes.

“This is a unique opportunity to view and acquire many works not yet seen by the public from this premier group of professional painters, sculptors, photographers, pastel, mixed media, glass and jewelry artists,” a press release states. “We will be following all the health guidance as established by federal, state, and local government, and health care agencies.”

Four artists will welcome the public into their art space in Dana Point:

Antje Campbell and Anne Moore, whose mediums include sculpture and printmaking, respectively, will display their artwork at 33752 Big Sur Street in Dana Point.

Carolyn Machado specializes in assemblage while Mia Moore specializes in collage. Both artists’ work will be on display at 33792 Castano Drive in Dana Point.

For a complete list of participating artists and for more information on their mediums, visit artalongthecoast.org. For further questions, contact Paul Bond at paul@paulbondart.com.