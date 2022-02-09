Police Identify Man, Woman Found Dead at Salt Creek Beach

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two individuals found deceased at Salt Creek Beach last week as Ping He of Arcadia and Guiyun Yi of West Covina. Authorities said the next of kin has been notified.

Ping He, a 49-year old male, and Yi, a 78-year-old female, were found unresponsive at the Dana Point beach early Friday morning, Feb. 4, according to OCSD.

An investigation into the deaths was still ongoing as of Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. The coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, including a toxicology report, OCSD said.

OCSD stated last Friday that there is no threat to the public as the deaths appear to be an isolated incident. Foul play is not suspected, and no suspicious circumstances have been determined.

This is a developing story.

