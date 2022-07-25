Poles and Lines Coalition Discuss Utility Undergrounding with Rep. Mike Levin

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
By Breeana Greenberg
The Dana Point Poles and Lines Coalition (PAL) will meet on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. to discuss the undergrounding of utilities in the city.
During the virtual meeting, the group will share a video interview with Rep. Mike Levin, who represents the 49th Congressional District, in conversation with PAL members about federal funds approved for the city of Dana Point for undergrounding utilities as well as additional federal programs and grants that may be available.
Dana Point residents interested in joining the Zoom meeting should email PalMembershipDanaPoint@gmail.com with their name and the street they live on.
Breeana Greenberg
Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com
comments (1)
Underground utilities?!? Be careful what you wish for.
AT&T is in the process of installing underground fiber optic cable in our area of Dana Point and it is an unmitigated disaster. They have repeatedly excavated streets and sidewalks with no end in sight. Sometimes digging up to 4 times in the same spot. (Perhaps to fix a failed system check) Early on they sent a notice that the process would take 5 working days and not block your driveway…..Wrong! We are now into week 7 and my driveway and cul-de-sac have been blocked multiple times.
I Always follow the money on these issues and the City of Dana Point has received AT & T payments indirectly from the state to issue permits for this work.