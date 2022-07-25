Poles and Lines Coalition Discuss Utility Undergrounding with Rep. Mike Levin

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Poles and Lines Coalition (PAL) will meet on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. to discuss the undergrounding of utilities in the city.

During the virtual meeting, the group will share a video interview with Rep. Mike Levin, who represents the 49th Congressional District, in conversation with PAL members about federal funds approved for the city of Dana Point for undergrounding utilities as well as additional federal programs and grants that may be available.

Dana Point residents interested in joining the Zoom meeting should email PalMembershipDanaPoint@gmail.com with their name and the street they live on.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

