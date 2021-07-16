PMMC Ready to Help Sea Lion Spotted in Harbor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Officials with Pacific Marine Mammal Center are prepared to help a sea lion that was recently seen with plastic entangled around its neck in Dana Point Harbor.

A PMMC team went out on July 9 after the sea lion was seen, but members were not able to locate the animal. Krysta Higuchi, PMMC’s public relations manager, said on Monday, July 12, that the sea lion may have been gone because of tuna available in the ocean or due to mating season.

Regardless, PMMC has the approval to do a remote sedation on the animal in case of a rescue.

“If he is spotted, continue to call us,” Higuchi said. “We’ll be able to send a team right away.”

The sea lion’s patterns of movement have been established so PMMC can effectively monitor it.

The sea lion was first reported to PMMC in early July. To report sick or entangled marine life, call PMMC at 949.494.3050. For more information, visit pacificmmc.org.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

