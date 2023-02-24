The Dana Point Planning Commission will hold a public workshop on Monday, Feb. 27, to discuss the proposed 349-unit apartment complex at the site of the Capistrano Unified School District bus yard in Dana Point.

With the public review period open until March 6 for residents to submit their comments on the project’s environmental impact report, the workshop will provide the opportunity for community members to share their thoughts with the Planning Commission.

In addition to the environmental impact report, the public will have the opportunity to discuss the Victoria Boulevard Specific Plan. The Victoria Boulevard Specific Plan proposes changes to the bus yard’s zoning and development standards that would be required for the apartment project to be built.

According to a city staff report, some issues that may be considered at the workshop are whether the objectives of the Victoria Boulevard Specific Plan are in line with the city’s objectives and whether the plan contributes and provides benefits to the surrounding neighborhood and community.

Additionally, the workshop may discuss whether the plan is consistent and not detrimental to the protection of public health, safety and general welfare.

The Victoria Boulevard Specific Plan proposes an increase in the maximum density of the lot from 30 dwelling units per acre to 63.3 dwelling units per acre, and asks for a maximum of 349 units as opposed to 132 dwelling units.

The plan also sets standards on the maximum building height, landscape coverage, minimum open space and more.

The 45-day public-review period began on Jan. 20 and will end March 6. Those interested in submitting comment letters can email Principal Planner Belinda Deines at bdeines@danapoint.org or via mail at City of Dana Point Planning Division, 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA, 92629.

The public workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center, located at 34052 Del Obispo Street.