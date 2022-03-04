Planning Commission Receives Update from STR Subcommittee

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The city’s Short-Term Rental Subcommittee has finalized its review of a draft STR program that looks to regulate vacation rentals in Dana Point. The draft has been sent to the California Coastal Commission for feedback.

The STR Subcommittee was formed in 2018 in order to guide the development of a new ordinance to locally govern the operation of short-term rentals.

The subcommittee plans to receive CCC feedback before bringing the draft STR program to the Planning Commission and the public. City staff hopes to bring the draft back to the Planning Commission for a workshop discussion at its next meeting, which is set for March 14 at 6 p.m.

The subcommittee is aiming to bring the draft STR program in front of the Planning Commission for a public hearing and vote in April.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

