Planning Commission Denies Appeal over Prado West Parking Concerns

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

Spine and Sport Physical Therapy, a new clinic that plans to lease space on the ground floor of the Prado West mixed-use development, will soon join the town center after the Dana Point Planning Commission voted to approve the business’ permit on Monday night, July 11.

The planning commissioners voted unanimously to deny an appeal by neighboring building owners who challenged the business’s permit over fears that it would impact the availability of on-street parking.

The permit was required to ensure that the use is compatible with the area, explained Community Development Director Brenda Wisneski, who approved Spine and Sport Physical Therapy’s conditional use permit.

Bill McCormack, who owns multiple buildings in the area including Killer Dana Surf Shop, and Naomi Yang, owner of Harbor House Café, appealed the permit, raising concerns that customers of the Prado West Development may take up available on-street parking on Violet Lantern, affecting their own businesses, according to the city’s staff report.

Prado West consists of two parking structures, one that is available to Prado West customers and residents of the apartments, and one that is gated and limited to use for retail employees, as well as other apartment residents.

Because the parking structure below Building 3 is gated and limited to employees and residents of Prado West, the appellants are concerned that customers visiting the building’s shops and businesses, such as Spine and Sport, will take parking along Violet Lantern rather than walk from the structure beneath Building 2.

The appellants requested that Prado West open the gated parking below Building 3 for customer use during business hours, however, Raintree Partners Managing Director Jason Check explained that the stalls are all either assigned parking for residents or reserved for employees.

There are 16 employee parking spaces below Building 3, Wisneski explained.

“The idea is that the employees, for not only Building 3, but Buildings 1 and 2, to park there so those employees will have designated parking because we know sometimes employees are the greatest violators, parking in residential areas,” Wisneski said.

“They park there and stay there for a long time,” Wisneski continued. “So that is really the intent of designating that area for employees.”

The appellants wrote in their appeal that they were concerned that Prado West customers parking along Violet Lantern may affect their customers because “no on-street public parking is available.”

In response, city staff explained that signs will be installed along Building 3 directing customers to park in the structure below Building 2, and that a three-hour parking restriction has been imposed on public parking along Violet Lantern.

Despite the new three-hour parking restriction, business owners Yang and Dana Yarger of Dana Bay Gallery stated during Monday’s public hearing that the lack of monitoring and enforcement of the parking restriction has allowed cars to be parked all day and night along Violet Lantern.

McCormick’s property manager Kyle O’Kelly spoke on McCormick’s behalf, arguing that the lack of enforcement of the parking restriction has pushed the need to patrol on neighboring business owners.

“We’ve seen many residents, even employees parked (on Violet Lantern) past three hours so now we’re to patrol this parking requirement,” O’Kelly said.

Yang agreed, saying that she’s going to have to “play the bad cop” and call for vehicles staying over the limit to be towed.

She added that her customers and staff have both expressed frustration in struggling to find parking near Harbor House.

In the appeal, McCormack also stated that the parking situation is in violation of Measure H. With Measure H, passed in 2016, the appellants argue that the city would need a local coastal plan amendment from the California Coastal Commission if a commercial site in the Town Center does not provide on-site parking.

During the hearing, Check explained that the mixed-use development was initially approved in 2014 before the project was later acquired by Raintree Partners.

Under the original project plan, the developer was committed to paying a fee in lieu of producing 27 spaces. However Raintree Partners revised the development project so that it now has a surplus of 25 spaces above the required number of stalls, according to Wisneski.

“When Raintree Partners purchased the property now known as Prado West, we worked extensively with the City to accommodate several community concerns with the original project approvals, including parking,” Check said in an email.

“Prado West now exceeds the City’s required parking standards for this application and provides for significantly more publicly accessible parking than was approved as part of the original project,” Check continued.

The staff report further explained that “customers desiring to access the retail facilities located in Building 3 may either park in the structure located at Building 2, or in one of the other on-street public parking spaces that are generally available for use by any Town Center visitor.”

The appellants, however, raised issue with Prado West Building 3 parking being fulfilled at the structure below Building 2. During the public hearing, O’Kelly said that customers visiting Building 3 will be more likely to park on the street than walk from the structure below Building 2.

“For someone at Spine and Sport, who has a practice there, if their clients need to park on Amber Lantern and walk down that alleyway to get to that location is completely inconvenient,” O’Kelly said.

The city in its staff report explained that a business located within a quarter-mile radius of parking is an “acceptable walking distance to access a parking facility.”

Spine and Sport Operational Director Shannon Herman said the clinic has locations in areas that have similar parking challenges, such as in Downtown San Diego.

“We are accustomed to educating our patients upon intake of where to park, where to go, how to walk to our clinic, and we always make sure our staff parks in designated parking spots where it should be all day,” Herman said.

“I hope this won’t be too big of a concern for our lease and we look forward to serving the community of Dana Point,” Herman continued.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the appeal and approve Spine and Sport’s conditional use permit.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

