Planning Commission Chair Named President for Building Industry Association

By Breeana Greenberg

Dana Point Planning Commission Chair Eric Nelson earlier this month was named the 2022 president for the Building Industry Association of Southern California’s Orange County Chapter (BIAOC).

“Eric’s deep knowledge and experience in the homebuilding industry and our community make him a strong choice to lead our organization during this critical time,” BIAOC Vice President Adam Wood said in a press release.

The group is a nonprofit trade association that represents Southern California’s home building industry. The Orange County chapter is one of four chapters that make up the Building Industry Association.

Since 2013, Nelson has served as vice president of Community Development in Southern California for Trumark Homes, one of the 1,100 companies within the homebuilding industry that the trade association represents.

“I am honored to serve with BIAOC where we can facilitate positive change in the building and homebuying industry throughout this community,” Nelson said in a press release. “I look forward to working closely with BIA staff and our members to advocate for new home construction and job creation, and to eliminate obstacles and barriers that impact the access and availability of housing for all.”

Nelson also serves as a member of the League of California Cities’ governing board. He previously served as president of the Planning and Community Development Department of the League of California Cities.

Nelson’s background in land-use planning, entitlement processing and development has included current and past memberships with Urban Land Institute, American Planning Institute, United States Green Building Council, and International Council of Shopping Centers.

“(Nelson’s) enthusiasm and commitment will serve our members well as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead to ensure housing maintains its role as the foundation of vibrant and sustainable communities in Orange County,” Wood added in the release.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

