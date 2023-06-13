Six homeowners associations (HOAs) in Dana Point have joined a growing list of communities that have banned vacation rentals following a unanimous vote by the city’s Planning Commission on Monday, June 12.

The commission’s vote approving the six HOAs’ coastal development permits (CDPs) allowing the bans comes four months after the City Council approved programs to regulate vacation rentals.

Unless an HOA’s covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&R) had a prohibition of vacation rentals predating the Coastal Act of 1976, associations must apply for a CDP in order to establish a ban.

Six HOAs—Ritz Pointe Monarch Beach, Marquesa at Monarch Beach, Spinnaker Run, Monarch Bay Terrace, Golden Lantern Villas and Stringer McKenna Portofino—sought CDPs to ban short-term rentals (STRs) on Monday night.

The city estimates there are roughly 52 HOAs within the coastal zone.

The Planning Commission approved CDPs to prohibit STRs in 11 HOAs during its April 24 meeting, accounting for 832 residential units in the coastal zone where such rentals are prohibited. The additional six HOAs represent another 715 units.

Staff noted all applicants for STR prohibitions have bans on vacation rentals in their rules and regulations or CC&Rs.

Two of the six HOAs that now have bans are under the California Coastal Commission’s (CCC) appeals jurisdiction, meaning if the ban were to be appealed, the CCC would have the final say on the matter.

When evaluating each HOA’s permit, staff looked to see if the associations had historically allowed vacation rentals.

Since these HOAs already had a ban on rentals in their CC&Rs, staff concluded in its report that approval of the permit “would not result in a change or a loss in visitor-serving accommodations or ability to access the coast.”

Additionally, the city’s STR program includes a three-year monitoring provision with the CCC and a one-year program with the City Council, allowing staff to reevaluate the program in the future.

Dave Yokley, president of the Golden Lantern Villas Association, noted his community has never allowed rentals under 30 days since its founding in 1978.

Spinnaker Run HOA resident Carol Wilson said the association consists of many affordable housing units. Wilson argued that allowing ban would protect affordable housing units.

“Tonight, we’re not reviewing what we did and what changed; those rules are in place, they’ve been in place for months,” Commissioner Eric Nelson said.

Nelson added that he does not feel it’s the commission’s place to tell HOAs to manage their properties.

“In my mind, the HOAs are a choice; people buy into those communities, they buy in for a reason,” Nelson said. “I don’t know anybody’s individual reason, but the rules are the rules, and historically, we’ve yielded to HOAs at the commission level.”

“Our STR policy, in fact, the stated rule is that you need to have HOA approval,” Nelson continued. “So, in many ways, not adopting or recommending and approving the CDPs would be in complete conflict with our own policies, which yield to HOAs in this matter.”

Vacation rentals are not new, and the city has previously not issued permits for STRs where HOAs don’t allow it, Nelson added.

“In the case of tonight, each one of these HOAs has demonstrated that they’ve not allowed STRs in their communities,” Nelson said. “We should observe their previous prohibitions.”