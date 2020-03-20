PHOTOS: Day One of Stay-at-Home Order

Words by Zach Cavnaagh, Photos by Taylor Garrett

On the first day after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all of California’s 40 million residents to stay home amid the cornavirus crisis, the populations of San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano mostly abided.

There were still a fair amount of people out taking in the fresh air, possibly as a respite from a week of working or schooling from home, but there were also plenty of empty spaces where the public would normally gather.

Here is a look around our tri-city area on Friday, March 20: