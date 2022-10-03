PHOTOS: Dana Hills Football Bounces Back, Dominates Beckman

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

Text by Zach Cavanagh

The Dana Hills football team dominated from start to finish in a nonleague win over Beckman, 35-7, on Friday, Sept. 30 at Dana Hills High School.

It was a return to form for the Dolphins offense, as Dana Hills (4-2) bounced back from a loss where it did not score an offensive touchdown.

Senior quarterback Connor Vernon and running back Christian Guarascio paced the Dana Hills offense, and the pair got things started with a 16-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive. Guarascio, the county’s rushing leader, scored the next two touchdowns on the ground, as Dana Hills built a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Guarascio got back on track with 18 carries for 151 yards.

The Dolphins sparked up again at the end of the third quarter. Vernon completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Blaize Bolter in the final minute of the quarter, and then Vernon hooked up with Noah Kucera on a 20-yard swing pass for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Vernon completed 11 of 15 passes for three touchdowns. Kucera, a transfer from San Juan Hills playing in his first game of eligibility, caught four passes for 71 yards.

Kucera was also part of a big defensive effort for Dana Hills with an interception. Guarascio and Bolter also contributed on defense each with a fumble recovery. Ethan Brougham led the way with 16 total tackles, including a team-high 10 solo tackles.

Dana Hills has one more nonconference date on the schedule and one last game against the other half of the Pacific Coast Conference, as the Dolphins host Portola (1-5) on Friday, Oct. 7. Dana Hills has gone 9-0 against the other division of the conference since joining two seasons ago. Dana Hills shared the Pacific Hills League with Portola in each of the last two seasons, and the teams split the meetings with two road wins – a Bulldogs win in overtime, 29-26, at Dana Hills in the delayed 2020 season and a Dolphins win, 35-28, at Portola in 2021.

Dana Hills opens Pacific Coast League play in two weeks at Irvine on Oct. 14.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

