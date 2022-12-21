For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone 57

Text by Zach Cavanagh

The Dana Hills boys basketball team finally hosted its first home game of the season on Friday, Dec. 16, and the Dolphins earned their third double-digit win in a row with a 12-point win over San Clemente, 69-57.

Dana Hills (9-3) had three players in double figures, including a game-high 28 points from leading scorer Collin Haugh. Haugh, a sophomore, made 10 of 14 field-goal attempts and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Cole Davison, a sophomore, registered a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Davison tied Haugh with three 3-pointers.

Logan Scodeller, a junior, put up a strong all-around game with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

San Clemente fell to 5-9 and has lost four of its last five games. The Tritons are next in action in the North-South Challenge at Tesoro High School against Foothill on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Dana Hills hosts Laguna Beach on Thursday, Dec. 22, and then travels to La Verne for the Damien Tournament next week.

Dana Hills boys basketball defeats San Clemente. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

