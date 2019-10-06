PHOTO GALLERY: Ohana Fest 2019

Ohana Fest returned to Doheny State Beach for a fourth year, with a three-day lineup. Headliners included The Strokes, Eddie Vedder and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. There were three stages: the Main Stage, the Tiki Stage and the Storytellers Stage. The Storytellers Stage served as a platform for activism for local organizations such as Surfrider Foundation: South Orange County Chapter and Music Preserves. The festival’s finale of The Red Hot Chili Peppers closing set drew the most fans on Sunday. The festival fundraises for California State Parks and the San Onofre Parks Foundation. According to Live Nation, the event has given back between $200,000 to $250,000 per year to support conservation efforts and education outreach.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ohana Fest was first brought to Dana Point in 2016 with the goal of bringing an eclectic variety of talented and passionate musicians to the stage. Organizers continue to uphold that mission each year when selecting a lineup. Photos: Scott Schmitt, San Juan Photo