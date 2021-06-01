PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial Day Service in Dana Point Honors Military Lives Lost

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

While the looming impacts of the pandemic canceled many Memorial Day events throughout Orange County, the City of Dana Point and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 hosted its traditional service in Pines Park with modifications. The morning ceremony featured guest speakers, including Dana Point Mayor Jamey Federico, Commander Ricardo Jauregui of Post 9934, Captain Kirsten Monteleone of Dana Point Police Services, U.S. Rep. Mike Levin and Sergio Prince, representing the office of Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Following the service, attendees were invited to place flowers at the battlefield cross memorial in remembrance of servicemembers who died while performing military duties.

