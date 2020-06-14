PHOTO GALLERY: Cap and Gown Pickup 2020

SAVE THE DATE Dana Hills High School Graduation 2020 July 24, 2020 Details to Follow

A Note from DHHS Principal Brad Baker

As the principal of Dana Hills High School, I want the community to know how very proud we are of all of the Class of 2020. This pandemic may have stolen a major part of your senior year and delayed graduation, but it cannot and will not steal your future.

What you believe and how you act moving forward will determine what future you will create.

I would like to take a moment to highlight just a few accomplishments of this outstanding senior class:

This class has 138 students who earned the distinction of Valedictorian (this is awarded to students with a GPA of 4.0 or higher).

This class has an additional 126 students earn the honor of academic distinction (this is awarded to students with a GPA ranging from 3.5-3.99).

This class has 39 AP Scholars, 30 AP Scholars with honor and 32 AP Scholars with Distinction.

Within the National Merit Scholarship program, the class of 2020 has four commended students and one finalist for the distinguished National Merit Scholarship.

In short, this is an amazing senior class, and we are so proud of them.

I am sure our seniors would also be the first to tell you that they would not be here today if they did not have people supporting them along the way. So I would also like to thank all the parents and family members who have supported and encouraged these seniors. Your support has been crucial to their success.

I would also like to thank all the teachers and staff who guide, motivate, and prepare our seniors for life beyond high school. We have an outstanding faculty and staff here at Dana Hills who are always committed and passionate about education and the well-being of our students. And for that, I thank you, Dana!

To the Class of 2020: While you will always remember this unfortunate time, you will also be the class that doesn’t take anything for granted, appreciate what you have, value your relationships, make the most of opportunities, and as a result, create a bright future! All of us at Dana Hills are looking forward to graduation on July 24, where we will celebrate the never-forgotten Class of 2020! Stay Dana Strong!

