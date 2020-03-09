Photo Gallery: 49th Annual Festival of Whales

Thousands of visitors flocked to Dana Point Harbor to celebrate the 49th Annual Festival of Whales. The event was created to honor the migration of the California gray whale, since they are known to closely pass along the Dana Point coastline. This year, the Festival of Whales Parade, on Saturday, March 7, was held in the Dana Point Harbor.

On Sunday, March 8, the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club hosted the annual Diamond Dig, where children donned in pirate garb dug for buried treasure.

The Festival of Whales festivities will continue for a second weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. For a complete schedule of activities, click here.