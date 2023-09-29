NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

Joel Kletzelman

CASE NO. 30-2023-01348943-PR-LA-CMC

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Joel Kletzelman

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DAVID KATZ in the Superior Court of California, County of Orange.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DAVID KATZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with full authority . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held on 11/01/2023 at 1:30 PM in Dept. CM05 located at 3390 HARBOR BLVD COSTA MESA, CA 92626 COSTA MESA JUSTICE CENTER.

NOTICE IN PROBATE CASES

The court is providing the convenience to appear for hearing by video using the court’s designated video platform. This is a no cost service to the public. Go to the Court’s website at The Superior Court of California – County of Orange (occourts.org) to appear remotely for Probate hearings and for remote hearing instructions. If you have difficulty connecting or are unable to connect to your remote hearing, call 657-622-8278 for assistance. If you prefer to appear in-person, you can appear in the department on the day/time set for your hearing.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Law Offices of Christine Chung (State Bar No. 252605)

2522 Chambers Road, Suite 113, Tustin, CA 92780

Telephone: 949-529-1480

9/29, 10/6, 10/13/23

CNS-3741093#

DANA POINT TIMES

Share this: Share

Print

Facebook



Twitter

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



