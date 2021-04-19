Pet of the Week: Grayce

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Grayce is an 8-year-old tortoiseshell cat who is ready and waiting for her forever family. She has a friendly disposition and does well when meeting new people. Grayce also gets along with other cats and likely wouldn’t mind having a feline roomie. Could this grey and gregarious little girl be a match for you?

If you are interested in adopting Grayce, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

