PCH Chiropractic to Host Event to Benefit Surfers Healing

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

Doctors Catherine and Palmer Peet, a husband-and-wife duo, have opened PCH Chiropractic in Capistrano Beach and will be hosting a free community event in support of Surfers Healing.

With more than 38 years of combined practice experience, the Peets specialize in a technique called Chiropractic Biophysics or CBP, which, they say, is the cutting edge of chiropractic care.

“We are the only chiropractic office in South Orange County doing such advanced techniques,” Palmer said. “Our office has the latest equipment and also a digital X-ray suite on site.”

The Peets care for all ages of patients with chiropractic care, but they specialize in both Pediatric Chiropractic and Prenatal Chiropractic care. Between them, they have won academic awards, lectured on a post-graduate levels, authored professional articles, been appointed by governors to serve on chiropractic boards, both directed a department and served as an adjunct professor at Life Chiropractic College West, and had one of the largest chiropractic private practices in New England.

“In just the early weeks of opening PCH Chiropractic, we have already seen several patients no longer needing to suffer needlessly thanks to the life-changing results of chiropractic care,” Catherine said.

When not it in the office, the Peets can be found at Trestles surfing, doing yoga, mountain biking, woodworking, and hanging out with their 12-year-old son.

“We love living in the San Clemente/Dana Point area because of the people, climate and, yes, because of the great surfing,” Palmer said.

PCH Chiropractic will be hosting a free community event at their office to benefit Surfers Healing on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

“Surfers Healing is an amazing nonprofit organization that takes autistic kids surfing during a series of surf camps that are carried out year-round around the world,” Palmer said.

This free community event will take place at PCH Chiropractic, 26933 Camino de Estrella, Capistrano Beach. There will be a yoga class from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for all levels, a holistic cooking demonstration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., live music, complimentary healthy snacks, yummy smoothies, free spinal screenings, a giveaway of Dr. Sears’ brain book for the first 40 guests, a silent auction with items all to benefit Surfers Healing, and a raffle for door prizes.

All are welcome to join Doctors Peet as they support Surfers Healing. For more information, contact PCH Chiropractic at 949.503.2691, email contact@pchchiropractic.com, or visit pchchiropractic.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

