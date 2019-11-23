Party Time Liquor Robbery Suspect Believed to Have Committed Second Robbery

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to Party Time Liquor in Dana Point at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after receiving reports of a robbery.

An unidentified man entered the shop with a handgun and allegedly robbed the business of cash, rolls of coins and alcohol. The total dollar amount was unclear.

“The suspect left in an unknown direction,” said Sgt. Joses Walehwa, of OCSD. “But the description of the suspect fits the description of a suspect connected to a second incident that occurred the same night.”

At approximately 8:10 p.m., OCSD received a call reporting a robbery at Fast Check Liquor in Mission Viejo. The suspect left with cash, on foot, in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries connected to either incident.

“At this time, investigators do not have any leads,” Walehwa said. “But we are in the process of collecting information, and we encourage anyone with info to reach out.”

Anyone wishing to submit a tip regarding either robbery can call 1.855.TIP.OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org to submit a tip online.