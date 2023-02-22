Six months after their son, U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, began a three-year prison sentence in Japan, Capistrano Beach residents Suzi and Derek Alkonis continue to fight to bring him home.

Ridge was sentenced to serve three years in prison by a Japanese court in October 2021 after being convicted of negligent driving following a 2021 car crash that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old Japanese woman and a 54-year-old Japanese man.

The Tokyo High Court denied Ridge’s appeal in July 2022. Since Ridge’s arrest, his parents have turned to lawmakers and the federal government, pleading for their son’s return home and to reform a longstanding agreement between the U.S. and Japanese governments.

According to Suzi and Derek, Ridge fell in love with Japan during a church mission. Ridge left the Naval Academy after two years to serve a two-year church mission overseas in Nagoya, Japan, where he learned to speak Japanese.

When he returned from his mission, he reapplied to the Naval Academy and completed his undergraduate education.

“When he came back after serving in Japan, he just really fell in love with the country and ended up studying oceanography and Japanese at the Academy,” Derek said.

Between his junior and senior year, Ridge interned at the Japanese embassy in Washington, D.C.

“He also led a group of midshipmen at the Academy back to Japan for a couple of weeks,” Derek said. “So, these are midshipmen that didn’t have exposure to the country but they were learning Japanese.”

Following graduation, Ridge served his first tour of duty in Japan on a destroyer in the Seventh Fleet for four years.

During his junior year at the Naval Academy, Ridge met Brittany, whom he would marry soon after graduating. While he served his first tour in Japan, Ridge and Brittany had their first two children.

When the family returned to the states, Ridge completed a Master’s program at the Naval Postgraduate School.

In late 2020, Ridge and his family returned to Japan to begin service aboard the USS Benfold.

In May 2021, just before Ridge was set to be deployed, his kids asked that the family go for a hike on Mount Fuji, something they’d done before.

“They knew he was going to be deployed soon,” Suzi said. “That’s why they were doing special things with the family and so that’s why they took the trip to Mount Fuji.”

The family drove up to 8,000 feet where they parked and hiked for about an hour until the kids were tuckered out, Suzi said.

(From left) Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, wife Brittany Alkonis and their kids Ridge Jr., Liliana and Kalani move to Japan in late 2020 for Ridge to begin service aboard the USS Benfold. Photo: Courtesy of Suzi and Derek Alkonis

Lt. Ridge Alkonis teaches his kids Ridge Jr., Liliana and Kalani how to surf at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Suzi and Derek Alkonis

“They were headed down the hill to a little place that serves ice cream that they like, going to have a little treat,” Suzi continued. “It was on that way down the hill when Ridge lost consciousness.”

Suzi added that Ridge was traveling slowly through a small town, no more than 25 miles an hour, when Ridge passed out at about 1 p.m. The car veered into a parking lot and hit some parked cars, Suzi said.

“The little ones were asleep,” Suzi said. “Brittany just closed her eyes because she was feeling car sick. Ridge was actually talking to his daughter in the backseat. She was the one that actually saw him slumped over.”

Trying as hard as she could to wake her dad up, she kicked his seat and yelled, to no avail, Suzi said.

“Even crashing the car and the airbag deploying didn’t bring him around,” Suzi said.

Suzi explained that the crash was like a domino effect.

“The car that he was driving veered off the road into this parking lot, and he hit a parked car which then was pushed into another parked car and that car was pushed into a car where a family had just come out of a restaurant and were getting into the car,” Suzi explained.

A man in his mid-50s and a woman in her 80s died as a result of their injuries from the collision.

When the Japanese police took Ridge into the station, he thought he would just give his statement, Suzi said.

“But they arrested him and then held him in solitary for the next 26 days while they interrogated him,” Suzi said. “When he was released from his pretrial confinement, the Navy sent him through a complete battery of examinations, trying to determine to see, did he have a heart attack, did he have a stroke.”

Derek added that Ridge had asked to see a doctor throughout his pretrial confinement.

“They refused to allow him to see a doctor,” Derek said. “Throughout, it turns out that he was confined by the police for 26 days without having an attorney or anybody.”

“It’s difficult after it’s been almost 30 days, and now you’re going to the doctor, it’s difficult to find out exactly what happened,” Derek continued.

Suzi added that the Navy doctors had said that acute mountain sickness was the most likely diagnosis.

Prosecutors argued that Ridge fell asleep while driving, stating that he should have pulled over when he felt drowsy. The courts convicted Ridge of negligent driving.

The family ultimately offered the victims’ families more than $1.5 million in extrajudicial restitution, Suzi said.

Ridge began his three-year prison sentence on July 25 after a failed appeal to his negligent driving conviction.

The Alkonis said they’re fighting on two fronts: to bring their son back home and to advocate for an update to the Status of Forces Agreement between Japan and the United States.

The Status of Forces Agreement (SoFA) is an agreement between a country the U.S. is stationing military forces in and the U.S., which establishes the rights and privileges of American armed forces.

Derek and Suzi have argued that in Ridge’s case, the SoFA agreement was violated.

“The whole Status of Forces Agreement is to protect the constitutional rights of U.S. service members serving in foreign countries and in this case, it was not upheld by the Japanese,” Alkonis said. “They denied him medical attention, they denied him access to an attorney.”

If an agreement were to be struck to bring Ridge home, it would likely be through a prisoner transfer, Suzi explained.

“Basically, he’s brought here to the United States, a panel of judges review his case, determine an equivalent crime and sentenced to be carried out here in the United States,” Suzi said.

The Alkonis are pushing for changes to the SoFA agreement with Japan in order to prevent other service members from receiving the same treatment as their son.

“We’ve been very fortunate to be able to fight for justice for our son, but we have always maintained that this is a bigger issue,” Suzi said.

Community members gather at Pines Park to show support for Lt. Ridge Alkonis who is serving a three-year prison sentence in Japan. Photo: Courtesy of Suzi and Derek Alkonis

While the couple wants to see their son on an airplane headed home as soon as possible, they say they won’t stop fighting to see to it that the SoFA agreement is changed.

“Even if he were to come home today, we would still keep pushing because of the vulnerability of every service member and their families and the contractors that serve with the military,” Suzi said. “They’re so vulnerable in Japan. The layers and layers of inadequate insurance, the SoFA violations, just so many problems that need to be addressed.”

Noting that the governors of both Utah and Arkansas have signed resolutions encouraging congress and the national security council to review the SoFA between the U.S. and Japan, Derek said “we need action from California.”

Suzi added that the family has seen bipartisan support in their efforts to bring their son home, “literally people across the aisle, shaking hands and standing shoulder to shoulder.”

Through their Instagram page @bringridgehome advocating for Ridge’s release, Suzi and Derek ask that community members write to their representatives to sign similar resolutions urging a review of the SoFA agreement.

“We just need to tell them that we want a resolution calling for an investigation of the SoFA, a revision of the SoFA and an investigation into the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis,” Suzi said.