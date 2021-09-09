Panga Boat Washes Ashore at Strand Beach, People Seen Fleeing

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

A Panga-like boat washed ashore at Strand Beach in Dana Point on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, before more than a dozen of its occupants were seen running from the vessel and across the sand.

Officials with United States Border Patrol in San Diego confirmed Wednesday that 15 people were seen exiting the boat and heading toward the switchback pathway away from the beach. Reports of the incident first came to Orange County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:30 p.m.

“Deputies went to the top of the hillside, and a Harbor Patrol boat from Dana Point Harbor responded,” said Sgt. Todd Hylton, a spokesperson for OCSD.

Hylton added that the first priority was to ensure no one was injured, then to see if there were illegal activities. A helicopter also responded to the incident.

One surfer, KJ Mahoney, told Dana Point Times he was almost hit by the vessel as it neared the shore.

Deputies searched the boat, which had no vessel markings or identification, Hylton said. No one from the boat had been located, as of press time, and the investigation was turned over to Border Patrol agents.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

