Artists Kygo and Ellie Goulding will headline a new music festival coming to Doheny State Beach on May 13.

Tickets for the Palm Tree Music Festival at Doheny State Beach went on sale on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. starting at $169 for single-day general admission. The festival will also feature an exclusive “Palm Tree Beach Club” VIP lounge with shaded cabanas, hammocks and more.

In addition to the headliners, the one-day-only festival will feature artists Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet and Forester.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit palmtreemusicfestival.com.