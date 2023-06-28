Growing up with two English teachers for parents, Bryn Stamos did not expect to follow in their footsteps.

After taking on a series of mentorship roles as a soccer coach, nanny and big sister in the Big Brother Big Sister program, she realized she loved working with children.

“It brought me so much joy and fulfillment,” Stamos said. “So, after graduating from UCLA, I then went to UCI to get my teaching credential and a master’s in teaching.”

“I have a passion for working with children, and it fulfills me in ways that other professions I don’t think could,” Stamos continued.

During Stamos’ first year of teaching, the pandemic shut down in-person classrooms and moved everything online.

“I taught a majority of the whole next year online, teaching first-graders to read, which was incredibly challenging,” Stamos said. “It was also really rewarding. I connected with them really deeply, and their families.”

“Then we went back in person, and some students came back in person, and some were still virtual,” Stamos continued. “So, at that point, I was teaching simultaneously in-person and online.”

Focusing her attention on students in the classroom, and keeping those online engaged as well, was the hardest, Stamos added. However, since she was so new to teaching, Stamos felt that she was able to adjust on the fly to new challenges.

After two years of teaching in Los Angeles, Stamos moved to Capistrano Beach to teach at Palisades Elementary School, first as a second-grade teacher before moving to third grade.

As a surfer, Stamos added that she loves teaching in a beach community.

“I love the campus; I love my coworkers, the kids, the families,” Stamos said. “I think it was just a perfect fit for me, so I got really lucky.”

The third-grade teacher was recognized as one of Capistrano Unified School District’s top teachers this past April and later selected by her peers to be the school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year, Palisades Elementary School Principal Rebecca Bailey explained in an email.

Bailey noted that Stamos was selected because “she is dynamic, truly has a growth mindset and utilizes teaching strategies that not only promote critical thinking and problem-solving, but also addresses mindfulness, teamwork, and self-care.”

Palisades Elementary School is also working to be recognized as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) School, Stamos said.

“I have been appointed the STEAM lab coordinator,” Stamos said. “Our school is passionate about introducing students to engineering, the engineering design process.”

During its June 20 meeting, Dana Point City Council recognized Stamos as Teacher of the Year for her “dedicated service to the youth of our community,” Mayor Mike Frost said.

Councilmember Michael Villar, whose district represents Capistrano Beach, noted in the meeting that Palisades Elementary School is a special place to him, because all three of his kids attended and his wife works at the school.

“Palisades is at the heart of Capo Beach, and it is the lifeblood of our entire community,” Villar said. “I just want to remind folks out there that there are teachers like Miss Stamos that are out there doing their thing every day, and they’re at Palisades, and they’re also at RH Dana, and they’re at Dana Hills High School.”

“They’re working really hard for our kids,” Villar continued.

Villar added that Stamos’ commitment to her students shows when she’s out on a Saturday morning during the Festival of Whales parade with first- and second-graders, excited to be a part of the parade with her.

“Those kinds of things are special; she takes the extra time,” Villar said.

Speaking with the Dana Point Times on Wednesday, June 28, Stamos said she felt humbled by the recognition.

“I’m very new to the profession, and so to get this recognition, it really helps me continue on this path, because it has been challenging,” Stamos said. “I just feel very lucky to be at a school that is so supportive of young teachers and educators, and I’m excited to start up the year. I think it gives me a little bit more fuel to the fire.”