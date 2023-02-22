Palisades Elementary School announced its partnership with local nonprofit advocacy group Capo Cares to encourage community volunteers to participate in programs at the school.

Volunteers have the opportunity to work in the school’s library, garden and art studio, as well as the STEAM Academy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). Or they can work closely with students to improve their academic skills in reading, writing or math.

They can also tend to the garden on their own schedule during school hours and may help initiate garden projects with a class of students. In the library, volunteers can help check books in and out, reshelve books and may have the opportunity to read to classrooms of students.

Those interested in helping students with their reading, writing or math skills will work with one or two students after school from 2-2:45 p.m. Curriculum and materials are provided for volunteers to use.

“Together, we can grow our programs and special events, showcasing the cutting-edge learning happening at Palisades,” Principal Rebecca Bailey said in an email.

To volunteer at Palisades Elementary School, individuals need to be fingerprinted and fill out paperwork. Fingerprinting costs about $80.

Visit the Capistrano Unified School District’s website and click on the Volunteers icon for more information.