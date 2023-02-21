Dana Point Public Works Department closed Palisades Drive in the uphill direction from Pacific Coast Highway to Camino Capistrano on Tuesday Morning, Feb. 21, to complete vegetation clearing.

Significant vegetation growth because of the recent rains has obstructed a lane, according to the city. The city is clearing the vegetation in advance of more storms expected later this week.

Public Works anticipates reopening the lane by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to public works at publicworks@danapoint.org or at 949.248.3554.